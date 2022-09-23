Orangeburg budget gets final OK; tax flat, but some fees up

Orangeburg City Council gave final approval on Tuesday to a $22.7 million spending plan for the 2022-2023 budget year.

The budget will not require a property tax increase this year, although it does have some fee increases.

It also includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for employees to help offset inflation.

The millage rate for the budget will remain at 100 mills, the same as it was for the last three years.

The city's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

The fee increases are:

• An increase in the residential sanitation fee from $14 a month to $17 a month. City officials say the cost will still be lower than comparable municipalities and the private sector.

• An increase in the commercial sanitation fee by $5 a month to keep up with the rising cost of sanitation. The city continues to research these fees and may bring more information in the future that could mean a possible adjustment.

• An increase in Hillcrest Golf Course cart rental fees to $20, up from the current cost of $16. City officials say the $20 remains competitive.

• An increase in Hillcrest green fees to $26 from the current $24.

Other highlights of the city budget include:

• $45,000 for the replacement of playground equipment.

• $150,000 for maintenance improvements in order to tackle issues before any significant repairs are needed.

• $50,000 to place cameras in Edisto Memorial Gardens.

• $200,000 for downtown façade improvement grants.

A proposed restructuring will bring the Hillcrest Golf Course under the city's Parks and Recreation Department at the recommendation of the city's auditing firm. This will mean the director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department will be over the golf course and its employees.

The budget also creates a battalion fire chief position specifically to head up the city's fire department.

The battalion chief would have day-to-day oversight of the city's professional fire service and would be on the command staff with a rank equivalent to a police captain.

The structural change was made at the request of firefighters.

The battalion chief would still report to Department of Public Safety Director and Chief Charles Austin.

Councilman Jerry Hannah said while he is for the 3 percent cost of living increase, he requested the increase be looked at in different tiers. He noted that a person making $15 an hour will not feel the increase like a person making $85 an hour.

Councilman Richard Stroman said he did not agree with the fact that the city's parks and recreation director will be over the golf course and its employees.

Stroman and Hannah voted against the budget.

Council also gave third and final reading to an ordinance amending the city's budget for Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

The amended budget reflects expenses and revenues balanced at $23,887,536.

Hannah was opposed to the amended budget.