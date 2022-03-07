Orangeburg brightening downtown; lights designed for year-round festivity in city

In Orangeburg, the most wonderful time of year will be the whole year.

The City of Orangeburg is creating a festive feel along Russell Street by placing 1,200 lights on trees and 4,000 lights on poles from the Edisto Memorial Gardens to Railroad Corner.

“The purpose of reinstalling the lights is to create a vibrant and festive environment for our downtown area,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

The lights will be up year-round, not just during the holidays.

“We noticed during the holidays, when the lights were on, we had more foot traffic downtown and people were out taking pictures and enjoying time on the square,” he said.

Evering said the gatherings and fellowship all occurred after hours, even when stores were closed.

“We’re hoping the lights will help make our downtown more welcoming and inviting for families during the evenings,” Evering said. “Many other cities have done this and have found it to be an easy and quick way to enhance their downtowns.”

