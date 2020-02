The Orangeburg Branch NAACP held its annual Black History Program on Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul Baptist Church.

The theme was “Black Lives Matter: Make Your Vote Count!”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Awards were given to individuals/organizations that had the best black history display tables that captured events that have shaped civil rights history.

Awards were presented to the organization having the largest NAACP membership. Youth were recognized for their oratorical talents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0