Orangeburg Branch NAACP holds Black history program

The Orangeburg Branch NAACP held its annual Black history program Sunday, Feb. 21. The event that marked the first time the program had taken place in a virtual format.

This year’s theme was “African Americans and the Vote.” Young participants delivered their Martin Luther King-inspired presentations and choirs sung inspirational songs. Awards were given to individuals/organizations having the best Black history display tables that captured events that have shaped civil rights history. Youth were recognized for their oratorical talents and several awards were presented to organizations having the largest NAACP membership.