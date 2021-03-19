 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg Branch NAACP holds Black history program
0 comments

Orangeburg Branch NAACP holds Black history program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
031621 NAACP collage.jpg
SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Orangeburg Branch NAACP held its annual Black history program Sunday, Feb. 21. The event that marked the first time the program had taken place in a virtual format.

This year’s theme was “African Americans and the Vote.” Young participants delivered their Martin Luther King-inspired presentations and choirs sung inspirational songs. Awards were given to individuals/organizations having the best Black history display tables that captured events that have shaped civil rights history. Youth were recognized for their oratorical talents and several awards were presented to organizations having the largest NAACP membership.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more

Display table winners

Third place; Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Second place: Omicron Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

First place: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Largest Membership: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Largest Church: St. Luke Presbyterian Church USA

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News