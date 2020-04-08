Orangeburg-based FHC receives almost $1M to respond to coronavirus
Orangeburg-based FHC receives almost $1M to respond to coronavirus

T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

Family Health Centers Inc. will receive almost $1 million to help it respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, is awarding $21 million to 23 health centers in South Carolina.

The Orangeburg-based Family Health Centers is slated to receive $924,305.

The money is being provided as part of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health centers in South Carolina may use the money to help their communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address the public health emergency.

The money is being provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

