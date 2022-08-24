Orangeburg-based family business celebrates 50 years

Family-owned and operated Mays Driving School LLC is celebrating its 50th year anniversary of providing driver training in The T&D Region.

“The root for success of MDSLLC is definitely generated by the aspiration David ‘Big Boy’ Mays had for his family, along with his passion to serve people,” owner Evelyn Mays said about her late husband and Mays Driving School founder.

“‘Big Boy’ was large in size and large in heart. He was a gentle giant, a very kindhearted and patient man,” she said.

“These qualities have been passed down with the ability to be resilient even when everyone around is doing the same things,” Mays continued. “‘Big Boy’ left a mark of courage and resilience to stand and be different while helping others.”

She said the foundation of the business has been integrity, respect and great customer service.

Orangeburg-based Mays Driving School was founded in 1972 as Big Boy Driving School by David and his wife Evelyn. The driving school operated out of the Mays’ home.

The growth of the business, however, required the establishment of an on-site office.

Evelyn continued the business venture following the death of her husband in March 2000.

In 2013, Mays Driving School became an official limited liability corporation.

The business has continued to flourish and, in an effort to better serve the community, the school recently relocated from its Russell Street location to CIGEO’s Business Center at 423 John C Calhoun Drive in June.

It offers classroom instruction, behind-the-wheel instruction, interstate driving, knowledge (permit) testing, skills (road) tests and more.

The third-generation family business has continually sought to treat all customers like family, according to its Facebook page.

Evelyn's daughter Deirdre, currently serves as instructor, safety officer and business manager.

In addition, David and Evelyn's grandchildren – Tydreeona (instructor) and Tyrone Jr. (instructor and safety officer) – continue to be involved in the business. Kevin Washington is also an instructor in the business.

The school is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

A customer appreciation event will be held on-site, although an exact date has not been confirmed. The company also has special offers in August in honor of the anniversary.

For more information about the driving school, call 803-534-0715 or email info.maysdrivingschoolllc@gmail.com.