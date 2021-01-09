Orangeburg barber academy giving back amid COVID

An Orangeburg master barber training school is providing free haircuts to all frontline workers on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the month of January.
Orangeburg's Barber Tech Academy on Russell Street will be providing the free haircuts and other services to nurses, emergency medical personnel, doctors, police, grocery store and other front-line employees between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The days may be extended to Saturdays depending on need.
Individuals are asked to make an appointment online at barbertechacademy.com or to call 803-937-5730.
Barber Tech Academy Admissions Director Randy Stoute said the free haircuts are a way to show appreciation to those who have served the community during the pandemic.
Stoute said as a close contact profession, Barber Tech has had a difficult time for the past year since COVID hit. He described the year as a "long and tough haul."
As with many businesses, the coronavirus changed things drastically for the Barber Tech.
At the time when COVID hit, the state did not offer distance learning.
Through the South Carolina Barber Shop and the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences, the academy was able to receive its distance learning license.
As a result of COVID, the academy has adjusted its teaching methods by providing a hybrid learning model.
In order to be COVID safe, Barber Tech has implemented business-wide protocols for safety.
Temperature checks, masking and hand sanitation are the norm for those coming to the facility. Those who arrive at the academy are also placed in a quarantined area before being seen.
"We have caught some things at the door," Stoute said, noting as a result there have been no cases of COVID contracted from business operations. "We have been doing well."
Stoute said the academy averages about 55 students at any given time.
Barber Tech co-founder Dashaun West explained the academy has made safety a priority by also is having all of its staff and students become Barbicide COVID-19 certified.
The online certification program is designed to present the most current health and safety information that is pertinent to the industry as it relates to COVID-19.
The academy also has provided 360 Training for its staff and students as well as infection-control training. About 90% of staff and students have received the training and certification.
The academy itself has also received public health safety compliance certification, West said.
Stoute said Barber Tech wants to ensure all its alumni and community barbers are leaders in the professional beauty industry in COVID safety through the implementation of a Barbicide COVID-19 certification opportunity.
The certification can be received for free in the month of January online at barbertechacademy.com. This is in conjunction with Barbicide.
To complete the certification, visit www.barbertechacademy.com for details and to register.
Also in an effort to provide a community service, the academy is looking at the possibility of hosting a drive-through COVID testing opportunity in the coming weeks through the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A date and time have not been determined.
A little over a year ago, Barber Tech expanded its facility to 1650 Russell St. in the former Rhoad's Cleaners building across the street from the new library construction.
The academy instructs students on the hair industry to include infection control, bacteriology, shaving, hair cutting, hair textures, coloring, hair chemicals and natural styles.
