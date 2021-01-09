Orangeburg barber academy giving back amid COVID

As a result of COVID, the academy has adjusted its teaching methods by providing a hybrid learning model.

In order to be COVID safe, Barber Tech has implemented business-wide protocols for safety.

Temperature checks, masking and hand sanitation are the norm for those coming to the facility. Those who arrive at the academy are also placed in a quarantined area before being seen.

"We have caught some things at the door," Stoute said, noting as a result there have been no cases of COVID contracted from business operations. "We have been doing well."

Stoute said the academy averages about 55 students at any given time.

Barber Tech co-founder Dashaun West explained the academy has made safety a priority by also is having all of its staff and students become Barbicide COVID-19 certified.

The online certification program is designed to present the most current health and safety information that is pertinent to the industry as it relates to COVID-19.

The academy also has provided 360 Training for its staff and students as well as infection-control training. About 90% of staff and students have received the training and certification.