Orangeburg bank branch closes due to coronavirus concerns
South State Bank

The South State Bank branch on John C. Calhoun Drive is closed indefinitely due to staffing shortages related to the coronavirus.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team and our customers, and we are making operational decisions that prioritize both," South State Bank spokeswoman Jackie Smith said Wednesday.

Smith confirmed the branch's staffing challenges are related to COVID-19 as some employees have either tested positive for the virus or have had to quarantine.

"We do not have an estimated date of reopening, as it will depend on having enough staff available to operate the branch," Smith said.

The ATMs at the John C. Calhoun Drive branch remained open.

Smith encouraged customers to bank at nearby branches or use online, mobile, telephone or text banking solutions.

The bank's other Orangeburg locations are at 1225 St. Matthews Road and 3025 St. Matthews Road.

Other locations in The T&D Region are at 6512 Old No 6 Highway in Elloree; 2770 Main Highway in Bamberg; 657 Bass Drive in Santee and 18587 Heritage Highway in Denmark.

