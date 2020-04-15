Orangeburg, Bamberg, St. George airports receive coronavirus money
Local airports will be receiving help from the federal government.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Wednesday the award of approximately $10 billion to commercial and general aviation airports from the Trump Administration's newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Area airports receiving money include:

• Orangeburg Municipal -- $69,000

• Bamberg County -- $1,000

• St George -- $1,000

