Orangeburg, Bamberg each add virus case; eight more die in South Carolina

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that the state has 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including one new case each in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties.
There have also been eight additional deaths reported to DHEC.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,490 and those who have died to 174.
The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Clarendon, Darlington, Greenville and Richland counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton and Greenville counties.
Orangeburg County now has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.
The latest case is in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 22 confirmed cases and 135 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and no deaths. The new case is in Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code, which now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Calhoun County had no new cases reported Sunday. It has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,029 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,801 were positive and 12,228 were negative. A total of 50,761 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of this morning, 4,940 hospital beds are available and 6,448 are utilized, which is a 56.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Practicing social distancing
• Wearing a mask while out in public
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
• Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
