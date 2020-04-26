Orangeburg, Bamberg each add virus case; eight more die in South Carolina

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that the state has 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including one new case each in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties.

There have also been eight additional deaths reported to DHEC.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,490 and those who have died to 174.

The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Clarendon, Darlington, Greenville and Richland counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton and Greenville counties.

Orangeburg County now has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.

The latest case is in Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 22 confirmed cases and 135 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and no deaths. The new case is in Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code, which now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Calhoun County had no new cases reported Sunday. It has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died.