Orangeburg, Bamberg county residents die of coronavirus

Four elderly Orangeburg County residents and one elderly Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
An additional 61 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 12 Bamberg County residents and 10 Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 1,921 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 46 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 78,298 and confirmed deaths to 1,339.
One additional case has been reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The child is under the age of 10 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to five.
Orangeburg County now has 1,806 total cases, 11,094 estimated cases and a total of 45 deaths and 1 probable death.
Bamberg County now has 347 total cases, 2,132 estimated cases and a total of 5 deaths.
Calhoun County now has 251 total cases, 1,542 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 68 total cases, 418 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 42 total cases, 258 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 6 new cases, 67 total cases, 412 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 99 total cases, 608 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 7 new cases, 70 total cases, 430 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 4 new cases, 104 total cases, 639 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 38 total cases, 233 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 4 new cases, 120 total cases, 737 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 2 new cases, 32 total cases, 197 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 13 new cases, 640 total cases, 3,931 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 9 new cases, 293 total cases, 1,800 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new case, 29 total cases, 178 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 9 new case, 112 total cases, 688 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 14 total cases, 86 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 5 new cases, 46 total cases, 283 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 new cases, 43 total cases, 264 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 7 new cases, 197 total cases, 1,210 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 5 new cases, 117 total cases, 719 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 60 total cases, 369 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 11 total cases, 68 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 49 total cases, 301 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 12 new cases, 321 total cases, 1,972 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 10 new cases, 190 total cases, 1,167 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 5 new cases, 93 total cases, 571 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.