Orangeburg, Bamberg county residents die of coronavirus

Four elderly Orangeburg County residents and one elderly Bamberg County resident have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An additional 61 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 12 Bamberg County residents and 10 Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,921 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 46 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 78,298 and confirmed deaths to 1,339.

One additional case has been reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The child is under the age of 10 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to five.

Orangeburg County now has 1,806 total cases, 11,094 estimated cases and a total of 45 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County now has 347 total cases, 2,132 estimated cases and a total of 5 deaths.

Calhoun County now has 251 total cases, 1,542 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 2 probable deaths.