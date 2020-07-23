Orangeburg, Bamberg county residents die of coronavirus

One elderly Orangeburg County resident and two middle-aged residents have died of the coronavirus.
Also, an elderly Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, 46 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with seven Bamberg County residents and seven Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 1,538 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 49 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76,315 and confirmed deaths to 1,294.
Two additional cases have been reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19. Both are children age 10 or under from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to four.
Orangeburg County now has 1,741 total cases, 10,695 estimated cases and a total of 41 deaths and 1 probable death.
Bamberg County now has 335 total cases, 2,058 estimated cases and a total of 4 deaths.
Calhoun County now has 241 total cases, 1,480 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 2 probable deaths.
Here are the totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 67 total cases, 412 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 2 new cases, 41 total cases, 252 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases, 375 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 98 total cases, 602 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 3 new cases, 63 total cases, 387 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 7 new cases, 100 total cases, 614 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 37 total cases, 227 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 1 new case, 116 total cases, 713 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 14 new cases, 627 total cases, 3,852 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 10 new cases, 284 total cases, 1,745 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 1 new cases 28 total cases, 172 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 new case, 103 total cases, 633 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 new case, 14 total cases, 86 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 2 new cases, 41 total cases, 252 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 new case, 41 total cases, 252 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 4 new cases, 190 total cases, 1,167 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 2 new cases, 112 total cases, 688 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 less case, 60 total cases, 369 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 new case, 11 total cases, 68 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 48 total cases, 295 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 4 new cases, 309 total cases, 1,898 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 0 new cases, 180 total cases, 1,106 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 1 new case, 88 total cases, 541 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.