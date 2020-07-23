Orangeburg, Bamberg county residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One elderly Orangeburg County resident and two middle-aged residents have died of the coronavirus.

Also, an elderly Bamberg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 46 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with seven Bamberg County residents and seven Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,538 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 49 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76,315 and confirmed deaths to 1,294.

Two additional cases have been reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19. Both are children age 10 or under from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to four.

Orangeburg County now has 1,741 total cases, 10,695 estimated cases and a total of 41 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County now has 335 total cases, 2,058 estimated cases and a total of 4 deaths.