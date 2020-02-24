Orangeburg, Bamberg county homes damaged by fire

The homes of three separate T&D Region families were damaged by fire over the past several days.
An Orangeburg residence on Dellwood Drive was damaged by fire Thursday night, leaving one individual seeking assistance from the American Red Cross.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire.
A family of three on Omega Court in Santee is also being helped after fire damaged their residence Friday. The Providence Fire Department responded to the blaze.
On Saturday, two individuals on Beech Avenue in Denmark also saw their home damaged by fire. The Bamberg Fire Department responded to the blaze.
The Red Cross is helping with food, lodging and other essentials as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Colder temperatures are forecast for later this week and serve as a reminder of heating safety.
Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that may burn and placed on a hard, level, non-flammable surface.
Children and pets can easily get burned if they get too close.
Individuals should make sure that the power cord is in good repair, that it is plugged directly into a wall outlet and that an extension cord is not used.
Using a stove top or an oven as an alternative heat source can easily turn tragic, according to the Red Cross. If wood, coal, or gas is used in a residence, a carbon monoxide alarm should be used.
Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.