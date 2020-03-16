Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun unemployment rates rise

Unemployment rates rose throughout The T&D Region in January but still were near historically low levels, according to numbers released Monday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in January. It had the fifth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties. The county’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in December.
Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate usually spikes in January due to seasonal hiring at industries such as Husqvarna and Allied Air.
"That is not atypical with the seasonal nature of our major employers," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said.
"We always hate to see seasonality and we are working hard to counterbalance that,” he said.
Husqvarna manufactures riding lawnmowers and employs about 2,000 at its height of employment. Allied Air manufactures heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It employs about 400.
Robinson said the increase can also be tied to construction jobs which are halted in the wet winter months such as January.
You have free articles remaining.
Bamberg County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.6% in January from 4.5% in December. It had the second-highest unemployment in the state.
Only Allendale County had a higher January unemployment rate at 4.6%.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.5% in January, up from 2.9% in December. It was tied in January with Lancaster, Sumter and Union counties for the state’s 13th-highest unemployment rate.
The state’s unemployment rate remained at 2.4% in January. Although unemployment rates went up in every South Carolina county, the state’s jobless rate remained steady because of a difference in the way the statistics are handled.
Lexington and Charleston counties had South Carolina’s lowest unemployment rate in January at 2.3%.
Other area counties’ unemployment rates in January were:
• Barnwell – 4.6%
• Dorchester – 2.5%
Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% in January from December’s estimate of 3.5%.