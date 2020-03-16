Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun unemployment rates rise

Unemployment rates rose throughout The T&D Region in January but still were near historically low levels, according to numbers released Monday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.9% in January. It had the fifth-highest unemployment rate among the state’s 46 counties. The county’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in December.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate usually spikes in January due to seasonal hiring at industries such as Husqvarna and Allied Air.

"That is not atypical with the seasonal nature of our major employers," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said.

"We always hate to see seasonality and we are working hard to counterbalance that,” he said.

Husqvarna manufactures riding lawnmowers and employs about 2,000 at its height of employment. Allied Air manufactures heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It employs about 400.

Robinson said the increase can also be tied to construction jobs which are halted in the wet winter months such as January.

