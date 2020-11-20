Orangeburg author pens book for ‘little queens in Christ’

She added, “I feel like the opportunities that God has given me have really helped to shape who I've become now. In my spare time, I enjoy reading and just spending time with family and friends. Now I'm on this new author journey. So I'm enjoying that as well."

She hopes her book is not just an inspiring read for little girls, but the adults in their lives.

The Orangeburg native is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and Winthrop University, majoring in middle-level education. She said she actually wrote the content for her children’s book in 2018, but did not publish it in part because she could not find an illustrator.

That’s until she found St. Matthews native and artist Guye Guinyard Jr.

“My parents, who were also educators, recommended one of their former students to me in 2019. He had just graduated high school and was preparing to go to Winthrop to major in illustration. So I reached out to him and once we connected, my project just kind of really began to take life in a form of its own,” Fersner said.

She added, “By the time we were finished with the illustrations at the start of this year, of course, that's when the pandemic hit. So my current job became kind of like a work-from-home situation.