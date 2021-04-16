Orangeburg artist’s work accepted for national exhibition

Two of Orangeburg artist Alvin Staley’s most recent artworks have been accepted into a national art exhibition at the d’Art Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

The exhibition is entitled “Tribute: A National Exhibition of Paintings that Pay Homage to People, Places and Things.”

Staley said, “The two artworks selected for the exhibit pay homage to two extraordinary former students and current artists: firstly, my daughter and former student Dr. Kizzi Staley Gibson; and secondly, my former student NaStaija Partee’.”

“Tribute” is a national exhibition that features paintings from artists from across the country.

The center received over 300 submissions from across the county, and 50 works from 32 artists were selected for the show.

The exhibition is running through Sunday, April 25, at the center, which is located at 740 Boush St., Norfolk.

A native of Philadelphia, Staley has spent a large portion of his life living in South Carolina. He graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Claflin University. He holds a master’s of fine arts in painting from The American University in Washington, D.C.

Since 1976, Alvin has been an active artist and teacher. He has taught in the public schools of Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg and Colleton counties. He has also worked in the art programs of Morris College, Voorhees College, South Carolina State University and Claflin University. Previously, he worked as art department chairman and director of the Arthur Rose Museum at Claflin and artist-in-residence for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

