Six artists, including one from Orangeburg, will benefit from the South Carolina Arts Commission's Emerging Artists program. They will receive a project-based grant and career mentoring.

The SCAC defines emerging artists as being at an early stage in their artistic career development—within the first five years—with no basis in age.

Six South Carolina artists were selected to each receive Emerging Artist grants ranging in amount from $1,200 to $1,800 from the SCAC in the current fiscal year. They are:

• Rush Johnston of York (multidisciplinary)

• Wilma King of Columbia (painting)

• Heather Patel of Simpsonville (photography)

• Maria S. Picone of North Charleston (poetry/prose)

• Austin Reynolds of Orangeburg (painting)

• Zabriel Rivers of Saint Helena Island (vocal performance)

Reynolds is a graduate of Claflin University. He said he’s grateful for the grant.

“This opportunity will help push forward my work, and I look forward to mentorship that will grow my artistry/career beyond what I’d ever imagine!” he said.

The SCAC’s Emerging Artists program is managed by Artist Development Director Tanisha N. Brown.

“This talented cohort demonstrates a willingness to grow their careers as artist-entrepreneurs. They have already displayed their skills through performances, exhibitions, or publications, and are ready to push themselves and take the next step in their artistic careers. The South Carolina Arts Commission is happy to assist them financially, through a grant fully supporting their projects, but also with mentorship and professional development throughout the grant period,” Brown said.

The SCAC awards a new cohort of emerging artists twice each fiscal year. Individual artists who reside in South Carolina and fit the criteria of an emerging artist are encouraged to apply for the FY24 second round of the Emerging Artist grant now.

Registration for the coaching session and full grant guidelines are available at www.southcarolinaarts.com/grant/emerging-artist-grants. The deadline to apply for FY24 second-round funding and mentorship is Nov. 1.