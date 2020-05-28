Orangeburg-area resident tests positive for coronavirus

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Thursday the state has 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,788 and those who have died to 470. The deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville and York counties.
Orangeburg County now has 161 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 989 estimated cases. There have been three deaths.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.
Also, Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Calhoun County has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg County has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics for May 29 and 30 include:
• May 29: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
• May 29: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Branchville Sports Complex, 2645 Classic Road, Branchville, partnership with Family Health Centers Inc.
• May 29: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, partnership with Family Health Centers Inc.
Additionally, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
