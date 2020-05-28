Orangeburg-area resident tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced Thursday the state has 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,788 and those who have died to 470. The deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville and York counties.

Orangeburg County now has 161 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 989 estimated cases. There have been three deaths.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.

Also, Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Calhoun County has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg County has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.