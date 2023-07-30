Higher education funding, law enforcement recruitment and infrastructure development are among issues that local lawmakers say they addressed in the state’s $13 billion budget, but more work remains with the opening of the 2024 legislative session.

Increased teacher pay and road improvements, as well as creation of economic and workforce development strategies, are among issues legislators representing The T&D Region say are priorities.

SC State Turner Hall Via the 2023-24 state budget, South Carolina State University will receive $54 million for the replacement of Turner Hall.

District 39 Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman

Stephens, whose district includes portions of Orangeburg, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, said he is hopeful that increasing teachers’ starting salaries by $2,500 to $42,500 for 2023-24 will help retain them.

“We understand that there is shortage. We have to do all kinds of incentives to attract and retain teachers. We have to look at bonuses to retain them, which we have. We expect the local school districts to do their part as well,” he said.

“It’s a collective effort to assure that our teachers and administrators all are looked after. That goes down to the bus drivers. We do have a shortage of bus drivers as well,” Stephens said.

He said funding through the state’s Rural Infrastructure Authority, or RIA, has trickled down to areas within The T&D Region, including Elloree and Bowman.

“We got right at $1.3 million into Elloree this budget cycle, as well as other communities. ... The Town of Holly Hill has made some requests. We’re going to draw those funds from a different state-approved account to help them ... so they can continue to grow,” Stephens said.

The senator said he is particularly proud of securing $130,000 for House of Champions, a nonprofit in St. George that provides tutorial services for children, along with $400,000 for the continued restoration of the St. George Rosenwald School.

South Carolina-Education-Race South Carolina Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, waits to ask a question about a bill detailing how certain topics are taught and how parents ca…

The historic school will serve as a community center. Stephens said he secured $500,000 for the school restoration project last year and that a grand opening is scheduled for August.

“We have been successful in getting funds into the small communities in and throughout the state through American Rescue Plan Act funds and through funds appropriated through the RIA. Hopefully we will continue to do that. Our budget looks good,” Stephens said.

Next year he plans to seek an override of Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of money for two of his local projects.

McMaster vetoed $300,000 for the S.C. Retired Educators Academic Tutorial Services Inc., along with $250,000 for a New Perspectives Medial Local Television Partnership. The money was set aside to start a local broadcast cable television station.

“My goal is to push in January to override the governor’s veto on those two projects,” said Stephens, noting that he’ll also be working on getting a hate crime legislation passed in the state.

He said establishing “true” affordable housing in the state, including the local area, will also be key for him.

“I’m working with the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance. We’re looking at true affordable housing that may have to be in the form of modular homes, or whatever you want to call it. There are too many of these (subdivisions) popping up under the heading of affordable housing, and it’s only for a select few,” Stephens said.

The legislator said he will also fight for the expansion of Medicaid in the state. South Carolina is one of 10 states that has yet to adopt the expansion of the nation's public health insurance program for people with low income.

“It’s sad that we did not fall on board. That’s one thing that we’re going to continue to push for.”

District 93 Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews

Ott said raising state employee and teacher pay is what he is most proud of in the budget.

“I think we ended up allocating $124 million for state employees. That is a guaranteed 3% pay raise for all state employees. I would say that is the first substantial state employee pay raise that we’ve done in quite some time. It’s long overdue,” Ott said.

“What I hate, though, is we’ve got some employees that work for school districts that are not getting the pay increase from the state because they are not considered state employees. They are essentially considered employees of the county, but I know both Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have also been working very hard to increase the salaries for their employees,” he said.

Ott said he is excited about the local funds he was able to secure in the state budget for various projects in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

“I was able to get over $2 million combined for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties for various projects. I’m excited because we got $750,000 in St. Matthews for a new fire department, which is a really big deal. We also got $750,000 in Calhoun County for recreational improvements,” Ott said.

“We’re going to be able to put in much-needed irrigation out at the county golf course, which is just going to be a really transformational project to try to improve the course and get more people out there playing. That course is being used for just really great things in our community,” he said.

Ott said nearly $500,000 was secured for what he said will be a new senior facility in Orangeburg County, but final plans have not yet been put in place for the project.

“I tried to get $1 million for a brand new facility, but that’s going to get us moving in that direction. Hopefully we’ll be able to move forward over the course of the next 12 months on that one,” Ott said, noting that money was also appropriated for the marketing and promotion of Orangeburg County “so that people can easily access what’s going on in Orangeburg County.”

The legislator said the state set aside $47 million in the state budget for law enforcement recruitment and retention.

“That’s money that will be spent at the South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED. We’ve got to get more officers on the roads. Our roads are far too dangerous right now. We’ve got to get people slowed down through enforcement, and that gets to the need for more officers on the road,” Ott said.

“At the end of the day, I will continue to say that we’ve got to really get serious about improving our community safety initiatives. We have got to get more officers trained, we’ve got to take care of our officers and make sure that our communities are feeling safe. We’ve got to really crack down on some of these repeat offenders,” he said.

Ott said local law enforcement must be supported.

“That’s something that I want to take a hard look. It really is a big deal. We’ve got to change that trend here locally as far as our crime is concerned. That’s going to take a lot of different initiatives.

“That’s going to take community initiatives, where folks take ownership within their own communities. But we’ve got to support our law enforcement officers and make sure that they have the resources that they need to go out and combat the crime. We’ve got to work on that for sure,” he said.

In the meantime, Ott said he is proud the state has set money aside to prepare for a potential economic downturn while also working, for example, to improve infrastructure.

“I’m just pretty proud of what we’ve been able to do over the last couple of years. Roads are certainly improving. We’ve got projects all over our local area and region. I’m excited about the widening of I-26, which is going to be fantastic. With our rural bridges, we accelerated that program to focus on getting them improved,” he said.

District 40 Sent. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg

Hutto highlighted the increased funding that the state has poured into higher education, including $124 million in recurring dollars across higher education, including technical schools, to hold tuition and fees steady.

That is in addition to appropriating $92 million for need-based grants, which represents a $10 million increase over the previous year.

“We put a lot more money into higher education this year. We know we got money in the budget for South Carolina State University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College,” said Hutto, minority leader in the Senate.

“There was also money going to the city for a park upgrade in Orangeburg, while Springfield got money for a new roof on their community building, where they also have a museum housed,” he said.

Hutto highlighted several other items in the budget, including the provision of $4 million in recurring fund for that state Department of Mental Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention and $1 million toward 988 call centers.

The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center has also been awarded up to $2 million in one-time funds for the development of a Crisis Stabilization Unit facility in Orangeburg.

There is also $1.1 million set aside for the S.C. Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers, or CACs, and $500,000 for the S.C. Infant Mental Health Association’s Safe Baby Courts.

“We did get the funding for the Safe Babies Court in Orangeburg this year. So Orangeburg will continue to have a Safe Babies Court, which is a part of the Family Court system. It makes sure babies are placed in safe home environments ... which is really important,” Hutto said.

He said he and Sen. Katrina Shealy of Lexington both serve on the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children and have worked on funding CACs and more for children.

“Children’s Advocacy Centers are where children who have been subjected to abuse go for counseling. Sen. Shealy and I did get money in the budget for those centers to be funded. They’re not fully funded but they’re getting something. She and I also worked together to incentivize all the school districts to offer a free lunch and breakfast,” he said.

Hutto said he and the Republican senator worked to make sure that funding was placed in the state budget to provide stipends for individuals providing kinship care for children.

McMaster and Hutto Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto speaks as Gov. Henry McMaster looks on during the anti-DUI bill signing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

“One in every 20 children is living with a parent, but the vast majority of those are living with relatives. So we thought putting money in to help those relatives offset the cost of raising children that aren’t theirs was important. Since we don’t have enough foster families, we’re having to incentivize the kinship care,” he said.

Hutto also highlighted the consolidation of public school districts in Barnwell County, which will now form a new Barnwell County Consolidated High School and Career Center.

“We finished the consolidation of the schools in Barnwell County to take effect next year. So Barnwell now has over $100 million from last year’s budget to fulfill the facilities they’ll need to carry out their consolidation,” Hutto said.

The legislator said the pursuit of hate crime legislation will be a priority for him next year, along with the continued funding of rural school districts. This year’s budget, for example, includes $70 million for local school district infrastructure.

“We’ve made more money for rural schools a priority now for three years in a row. We have to fight for it every year to make sure that that additional money is there.

“It’s going district by district. Not all the money is obviously coming here, but we do have a lot of rural schools here. So we’re going to get our share of those funds,” Hutto said.

District 95 Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg

Cobb-Hunter said while she is “ecstatic” about the state employee pay raise, she will also be working for raises for retired state employees.

“We’ve got to look at the issues of retirees next year. My goal is to make sure we don’t regress on state employee pay and give them a raise next year, as well, but that we add a raise for state retirees along with that,” she said.

Her other priority for next year will be “higher educating and trying to make sure that whatever is on the table come January, that Denmark Tech, OCtech and S.C. State (University) get their fair share,” she said.

“That’s part of why I voted against the budget. ... I was hopeful, because we have been doing it every year, that the House would do something significant as well to add to what the Senate has done. There was no expectation that S.C. State would get $200 million. That was not a realistic expectation, but I certainly thought with a $2 billion-plus budget that we would wind up getting more than $54 million,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Historic Orangeburg hotel to house SCSU students South Carolina State University is going to provide students with an additional off-campus housing option in Orangeburg beginning in the 2023 fall semester.

“What I was really pushing for was $30 million for a new library on the campus. You can‘t expect to recruit and retain students, in my view, when your library is in the state that S.C. State’s is in,” she said.

Sam Watson, S.C. State’s director of university relations, said in an email that the university is grateful for the $54 million for the “much needed” replacement of Turner Hall, which represents “the first fully-funded academic building provided to S.C. State in decades.”

“It represents the largest single capital appropriation in S.C. State's history. The legislature has been good to S.C. State in recent years. ... We remain hopeful that our other pressing capital funding needs similarly will be met in the near future as the university continues to grow and innovate,” Watson said.

The State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education received $195,641,135 in the state budget. The board operates the state Technical College System, which includes Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Denmark Technical College.

OCtech received $2 million for an advanced manufacturing building, while DTC received $650,000.

Cobb-Hunter said $5 million had been set aside by the House for OCtech’s advanced manufacturing building, while $5 million was planned for a new academic building at DTC. She said OCtech and DTC should have received more in the final version of the budget.

SC State Day Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, left, and Rep. Russell Ott present a House resolution making March 23, 2023 as South Carolina State University Day in …

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said in an email that the college received $8 million for the advanced manufacturing building in last year’s budget.

“With the $2 million, we need another $7 million to $8 million to satisfy the project,” Tobin said.

Cobb-Hunter said, “What was especially offensive to me was what happened to Denmark Tech,” noting that DTC hasn’t had a new academic building on campus since the 1950s.

In the meantime, she said figuring out how S.C. State “can be engaged in some capacity” with a new veterinary school that will be constructed at Clemson University will be among her goals next year.

“I am glad we got the veterinary school. I was not opposed to that. We funded that on the House side. What I’m interested in is seeing how S.C. State can be a part. Let’s figure out a way these two land-grant institutions can partner,” she said.

The legislator said the local community benefited from the budget in other ways, including $305,000 for a new bookmobile for the Orangeburg County Library and $1 million in nursing scholarships at Claflin University, along with $200 million set aside for the Office of Resiliency.

“That office deals with flooding, draining and all of that. I’m hopeful that that $200 million will be used to address some of the problems that were identified in the public forums that the office held,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She continued, “Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright and I have met with people in the Holly Hill/Eutawville area ... and I’ve already reached out to the office to try to get an update on how they intend to spend that money because we’ve got serious drainage problems down in the eastern part of the county.”