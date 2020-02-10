Orangeburg-area Hardee’s restaurants are closing their indoor dining areas temporarily for remodeling.
The restaurants’ drive-thrus will remain open, according to restaurant general manager Tara Rollins.
"We have several remodels underway throughout the greater Columbia region," CKE Restaurants, Inc. spokeswoman Alexa Hamelin said. "Each of these restaurants will feature a refreshed look and feel both inside and out, including new menu boards, ordering systems and drive-thru enhancements."
"Additionally, these locations will offer an upgraded dining area experience and exciting new menu items exclusive to the area," Hamelin said.
The Hardee’s on Five Chop Road will close at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, and will be entirely closed Monday and Tuesday of that week. Only the drive-thru will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 19. The restaurant's reopening date is targeted for Friday, Feb. 28.
The John C. Calhoun Drive Hardee’s will close Sunday, Feb. 23 and remain completely closed Monday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 before opening its drive-thru only on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The entire restaurant will reopen Thursday, March 12.
Rollins said other restaurants in the Orangeburg area are also undergoing remodeling efforts.
The Hardee’s on St. Matthews Road by Interstate 26 will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 18 after a similar remodel.
Other local Hardees being remodeled include the restaurant in Holly Hill. The entire restaurant will reopen Feb. 18, according to Hamelin.
Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.
