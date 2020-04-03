Orangeburg-area gas prices hit 5-year low; social distancing leaves few places to go

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local gasoline prices have plummeted to levels not seen in about five years, but social distancing has prevented people from taking advantage of them.

The average price of self-serve, regular gasoline is $1.706 a gallon, according to a survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations taken on Thursday.

The least expensive gasoline sold for $1.549 a gallon at the Shell K North Road station across from Walmart and at the Murphy's gas station in front of Walmart.

The last time prices were this low was around Christmas of 2015 and Thanksgiving of 2008 when Orangeburg prices fell to an average of about $1.77 a gallon.

Gasoline prices were averaging about $2.27 a gallon at Orangeburg-area stations last Christmas.

Orangeburg resident Ann Zeigler appreciates the lower prices but says she is not fully reaping the benefits.

"I go out when I have to," Zeigler said. "When I don't have to, I just stay in."

She primarily goes out to run necessary errands and then tries to quarantine herself because of the coronavirus.

"I am hoping this will blow over," she said.