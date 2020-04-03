Orangeburg-area gas prices hit 5-year low; social distancing leaves few places to go

Local gasoline prices have plummeted to levels not seen in about five years, but social distancing has prevented people from taking advantage of them.
The average price of self-serve, regular gasoline is $1.706 a gallon, according to a survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations taken on Thursday.
The least expensive gasoline sold for $1.549 a gallon at the Shell K North Road station across from Walmart and at the Murphy's gas station in front of Walmart.
The last time prices were this low was around Christmas of 2015 and Thanksgiving of 2008 when Orangeburg prices fell to an average of about $1.77 a gallon.
Gasoline prices were averaging about $2.27 a gallon at Orangeburg-area stations last Christmas.
Orangeburg resident Ann Zeigler appreciates the lower prices but says she is not fully reaping the benefits.
"I go out when I have to," Zeigler said. "When I don't have to, I just stay in."
She primarily goes out to run necessary errands and then tries to quarantine herself because of the coronavirus.
"I am hoping this will blow over," she said.
Smoaks resident James Padgett, who was filling his vehicle at the Dodge's Store on Old Edisto Drive, says he is taking advantage of the low gas prices.
"I love it, I love it," Padgett said.
"I am out and about, I take my chances," he said. "I am satisfied with everything I have been doing. I try to do what they tell me to do."
Bamberg resident Jania Downing said she is happy about the low gas prices but, "I don't really go out.”
Downing was running some errands with her grandfather on Thursday afternoon.
"I am also a health care worker, so I try to stay to myself," she said.
The average price of regular unleaded in South Carolina through early April was $1.732, according to AAA Carolinas. The state has the 13th lowest gasoline prices in the nation.
Wisconsin stations are selling gas for the lowest prices in the nation at about $1.516. The most expensive gas is in Hawaii at an average of $3.341 a gallon.
Nationally, the average price for gas is $1.97 a gallon.
