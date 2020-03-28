Orangeburg area businesses find ways to work; ‘We still have bills to pay,’ salon owner says

With Orangeburg County services being disrupted and the courthouse closed to the public, he said law firms are having a difficult time checking titles in preparation for closings with some not being able to get title searches "done at all."

“I know everyone is working to keep things moving, but there are so many moving parts in a real estate transaction,” Middleton said. “It makes it difficult and oftentimes next to impossible to complete them.”

Middleton said property transactions currently in process are being closed with teamwork from law firms, lenders and title searchers, but there are questions how the ones not in the queue yet are going to be able to proceed.

“We have put several homes under contract over the last few days,” Middleton said. “We are trying to be safe and wise as people ask us to help them reach their goals despite the virus.”

“Sellers -- a lot of them are in the position regardless where they need to get their homes sold,” he continued. “It is a measure of risk on their part and on our part as we collectively move forward to the assessment of that risk.”