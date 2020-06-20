Orangeburg anti-litter group receives grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful received a Keep South Carolina Beautiful annual support grant to fund local initiatives, including programs related to litter prevention, beautification and recycling.

KOCB was awarded $9,000 after submitting a grant application that showed support for the local and state missions.

“Awarding Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful funds ensured Earth Day programs, Safe Kids, back-to-school festivals, crime watch groups and the Festival of Roses were made available to their community members. The Orangeburg County Clean Where You Work/Live Challenge in the spring and fall helps to engage community members to take responsibility for being the solution to issues of litter and recycling in Orangeburg,” KSCB Executive Director Mallory Coffey said.

The KSCB annual support grant will fund other events, programs and initiatives like:

• Planting trees at schools for Arbor Day celebrations.

• Recycling workshops in schools.

• Assisting schools with gardening projects.