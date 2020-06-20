Orangeburg anti-litter group receives grant

Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful received a Keep South Carolina Beautiful annual support grant to fund local initiatives, including programs related to litter prevention, beautification and recycling.
KOCB was awarded $9,000 after submitting a grant application that showed support for the local and state missions.
“Awarding Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful funds ensured Earth Day programs, Safe Kids, back-to-school festivals, crime watch groups and the Festival of Roses were made available to their community members. The Orangeburg County Clean Where You Work/Live Challenge in the spring and fall helps to engage community members to take responsibility for being the solution to issues of litter and recycling in Orangeburg,” KSCB Executive Director Mallory Coffey said.
The KSCB annual support grant will fund other events, programs and initiatives like:
• Planting trees at schools for Arbor Day celebrations.
• Recycling workshops in schools.
• Assisting schools with gardening projects.
“The KSCB annual support grant has allowed us to raise awareness of the litter issue in Orangeburg County (and) provides education to try to change the mindset that it’s OK to throw trash on the ground. It provides funding to teach the importance of recycling, and to bring an appreciation to our fragile earth,” KOCB Executive Director Lisa Rigden said.
Gabby Greenleaves, aka Diane Curlee, the education coordinator, visits schools and libraries addressing K-second grade students about the importance of a clean environment.
KOCB was one of more than 25 organizations to receive grant funding from KSCB.
The competitive grant allows local affiliates to change behaviors of community members who litter, create beautiful public spaces and educate the public on the importance of recycling and how to recycle.
If you are interested in learning more about the grant or how to partner with Keep South Carolina Beautiful, contact Mallory Coffey at mcoffey@palmettopride.org.
