Orangeburg airport to get $295,000 in federal funding

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport will receive $295,000 in federal funding toward improvements.

The monies are allocated via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law by President joe Biden in November and can be used for investments in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

Orangeburg officials say the monies will most likely go to tarmac and hangar expansions.

This funding will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the IIJA. The law provides $15 billion over five years for the program.

“The American people have been asking for infrastructure fixes for a long time," S.C. 6th District Congressman James Clyburn said. "The previous administration promised investments in infrastructure, but President Biden delivered."

Clyburn said the monies will "create safe and more sustainable airports."

"Additionally, these investments will guarantee that our airports have the modern infrastructure to continue to be an economic engine by bringing millions of dollars in revenue to the state," he said.

A total of $32.1 million will be allocated toward 46 airports in the state.

The Orangeburg airport has been the beneficiary of both federal, state and local monies as of late.

Last year, the airport received a $317,989 S.C. Aeronautics Commission grant to help expand the airport's tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration provided $666,666 grant for the project, with the city providing a $212,000 match.

The city also received a $33,558 S.C. Aeronautics grant to remodel the airport terminal building with a match of $22,372.

The city received a $59,000 COVID-relief grant from the FAA's Airport Rescue Grant program. The funds will be used toward operations, personnel, janitorial and debt-service payments. There are no local match requirements.

The city's five-year capital-improvement plan for the airport calls for about $14.2 million in capital projects.

Of this amount, the city is hoping to receive $11.8 million in federal funds and $656,000 in state funds. It’s also planning to spend $1.7 million in city funds.

Plans include runway upgrades, hangar development, taxiway improvements and, eventually, a new terminal building.

