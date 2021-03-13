Orangeburg Advanced College applications start Monday

The student application window for the Orangeburg Advanced College opens Monday, March 15.

Orangeburg Advanced College (OAC) is a character intensive, innovative program for accepted students in grades 9-12, who, upon successful completion, will earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree without cost to the student or family. In partnership with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, the district announced the progressive educational opportunity for highly-motivated students last month.

Any eighth grader who is a currently enrolled in Orangeburg County School District or who plans to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, has successfully completed (or is enrolled in) Algebra I and/or English 1, has the academic discipline to pursue post-secondary coursework while in high school and has an interest in the program’s initial focuses of arts and science is encouraged to submit an application. Through a competitive application process, a maximum of 25 students will be selected for the initial cohort.