Orangeburg Advanced College applications start Monday

The student application window for the Orangeburg Advanced College opens Monday, March 15.
Orangeburg Advanced College (OAC) is a character intensive, innovative program for accepted students in grades 9-12, who, upon successful completion, will earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree without cost to the student or family. In partnership with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, the district announced the progressive educational opportunity for highly-motivated students last month.
Any eighth grader who is a currently enrolled in Orangeburg County School District or who plans to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, has successfully completed (or is enrolled in) Algebra I and/or English 1, has the academic discipline to pursue post-secondary coursework while in high school and has an interest in the program’s initial focuses of arts and science is encouraged to submit an application. Through a competitive application process, a maximum of 25 students will be selected for the initial cohort.
The application will go live on the school district’s website, www.ocsdsc.org, at 9 a.m. Monday. Printed copies will also be available at each middle school and at the district office. In addition to the comprehensive application form, students will submit a copy of their current grades and courses and a 250-word essay as part of their application packet. Also, as part of the application, students are required to seek two recommendations. The recommendations can be from a school administrator (principal or assistant principal), school counselor and/or teacher.
Whether transitioning from private school, home school or one of our own district middle schools, all application materials are due by 2 p.m. Friday, March 26. Current OCSD students may submit their application packet to their school counselor. Students not currently enrolled in the district must submit their application packet to the attention of Dr. Veronica Scott, Director of Secondary Schools, via hand-delivery or mail (postmarked on or before March 26, 2021) to OCSD’s District Office located at 102 Founder’s Court, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
“Orangeburg Advanced College will offer the students in our community the depth and rigor of post-secondary studies in a small and supportive environment,” said Dr. Andress Carter-Sims, OCSD’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “We are very excited to review applications, interview and select our first cohort of 25 OAC students.”