Orangeburg adds new case of coronavirus; 10 more people die in state

Another person has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced Tuesday that 10 additional people died of the coronavirus in South Carolina. The state also has 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,553 and those who have died to 97.
Of the 10 new deaths, eight were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Aiken, Berkeley, Clarendon, Lancaster and Lexington counties.
One was an elderly individual, with the presence of underlying conditions still under investigation, from Richland County.
One was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Horry County.
Orangeburg County now has 38 confirmed cases and 233 estimated cases of coronavirus. No residents have died of coronavirus.
The new case is located in Orangeburg County’s 29115 ZIP code, which now has 15 confirmed cases and 92 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of April 13, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,678 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,258 were positive and 9,420 were negative. A total of 33,872 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Tuesday morning, 5,545 hospital beds were available and 6,095 were utilized, which is a 52.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.