Orangeburg adds new case of coronavirus; 10 more people die in state

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

As of April 13, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,678 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,258 were positive and 9,420 were negative. A total of 33,872 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

As of Tuesday morning, 5,545 hospital beds were available and 6,095 were utilized, which is a 52.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms

• Practicing social distancing

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items

• Regularly washing your hands

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.

For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.