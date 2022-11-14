 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg accident victim identified

  • 0
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.

The person who died in a single-vehicle collision on Friday has been identified.

Billy Ray Kiah, 62, of Terry Street, Cordova, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Fogle said the cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, about three miles south of Orangeburg.

Kiah was driving south in a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a tree and then went into a creek, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

First nationwide emergency exercise conducted for earthquakes in Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News