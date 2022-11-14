Orangeburg accident victim identified

The person who died in a single-vehicle collision on Friday has been identified.

Billy Ray Kiah, 62, of Terry Street, Cordova, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Fogle said the cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, about three miles south of Orangeburg.

Kiah was driving south in a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a tree and then went into a creek, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.