ORANGEBURG 50 YEARS AGO: New post office dedicated

The T & D reported: “The New Post Office Building To Be Built -- On the Lot Corner of Court House Square and Church Street Owned by Gen. Jas. F. Izlar -- The site for the new post-office building, which the government will erect in this city has at last been located. It will be built on the lot at the corner of Courthouse Square and Church Streets, owned by Gen. Izlar. The price to be paid for the lot is $10,000.

The following letter to Gen. Izlar gives all the particulars of the selection of the lot: “Your proposal of January 29, 1909, to sell to the United States for ten thousand dollars ($10,000) the land hereinafter described, for the Federal building site at Orangeburg, on the authority contained in the Public Building Act of May 30, 1908, is hereby accepted upon the following conditions.”

The letter goes on to describe the agreement between Gen. Izlar and the federal government.