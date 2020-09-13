ORANGEBURG 50 YEARS AGO: A reminder for boating on the waterways

Another, larger boat … also owned by Osborne, was being used by two young Orangeburg people, Lee Clark, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Clark and Rynn Felder, 13, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Felder, who were weekend guests of the Osbornes.

About 10 p.m., a resident from the other side of the lake said he heard a “terrific crash,” sounding much like the impact of two automobiles.

Then a young voice shouted for help, and people realized the boat was in trouble.

From the shore by Osborne’s cottage, a group of men, including Osborne’s young son, Steve, leaped into a boat and headed for the scene. Overloaded, the boat capsized and the occupants were pulled into various boats coming out from other cottages.

The Swamp Fox Rescue Squad from Eutawville was called by those on shore and responded rapidly, bringing specialized equipment into use.

When rescue workers arrived at the scene, which was said by one man, “as near in the middle of the lake as you could get,” they found the Clark boy with severe gashes across his legs, but the Felder girl uninjured. The boy’s wounds were treated by a physician in the area and he was released.