ORANGEBURG 50 YEARS AGO: A reminder for boating on the waterways

In the editorial section of The T&D on Sept. 4, 2020: “Waterways are for fun but danger is real,” it stated that in 1973, the state had 128,000 registered boats. That year, the state’s waters were deadly. Sixty-four people lost their lives in boating accidents.”
Fifty years ago, we had a deadly accident to happen during the Labor Day celebrations on Santee lake.
The T&D reported, “Johnson Youth’s Heroism Saves Life of Child -- A Tragic Night on Santee Lake --Tragedy, drama, and heroism were intermingled Sunday night as rescue workers, friends, relatives and lakeshore residents combined their efforts to aid the occupants of two boats that collided on Fountain Lake better known as Clear Lake at Santee. Two of the four members of one boat were killed.
“As dozens of people from cottages around the lake watched in horror, men dived repeatedly and frantically amid the wreckage of a small fiberglass runabout in an attempt to save the lives of Robert C. Osborne and Mrs. Sybil Johnson.
“From information received from rescue workers at the scene, The Times and Democrat learned that Osborne and Mrs. Johnson, wife of Haskell Johnson, prominent residents, together with Mrs. Johnson’s 14-year-old son, Drake, and Richard Osborne, 4, had taken one of Osborne’s boats for a night ride around the lake to view the lights of the cottages on the water.
Another, larger boat … also owned by Osborne, was being used by two young Orangeburg people, Lee Clark, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Clark and Rynn Felder, 13, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Felder, who were weekend guests of the Osbornes.
About 10 p.m., a resident from the other side of the lake said he heard a “terrific crash,” sounding much like the impact of two automobiles.
Then a young voice shouted for help, and people realized the boat was in trouble.
From the shore by Osborne’s cottage, a group of men, including Osborne’s young son, Steve, leaped into a boat and headed for the scene. Overloaded, the boat capsized and the occupants were pulled into various boats coming out from other cottages.
The Swamp Fox Rescue Squad from Eutawville was called by those on shore and responded rapidly, bringing specialized equipment into use.
When rescue workers arrived at the scene, which was said by one man, “as near in the middle of the lake as you could get,” they found the Clark boy with severe gashes across his legs, but the Felder girl uninjured. The boy’s wounds were treated by a physician in the area and he was released.
Flung from the boat as it was hit, young Drake Johnson seized the 4-year-old Osborne child and told him to hold on. Carrying the child piggy-back, Johnson swam to the shore, and safety.
The rescue worker said fervently… “That boy saved that baby’s life!
Richard Reid is president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society. His mission is researching Orangeburg history, with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.