Orangeburg 4th to feature ‘Freedom, Fireworks and Friends’

As America approaches another Independence Day holiday, Orangeburg County is excitedly welcoming back the public celebration of the 4th of July.

“We have had a lot of input from the city and the county – as far as the citizens in the city and county wanting us to bring this back and we are doing it for them. We want to try to get this tradition started back up and going again after so many years of it being absent. It is going to be great to have it back,” Orangeburg County Treasurer Matt Stokes said.

The event known as “Freedom, Fireworks & Friends” will be held on Monday, July 4th at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be various types of activities and entertainment that many people of all ages will be able to enjoy if they come out to the celebration.

“At the celebration, there will be live music starting at 6 p.m. for the adults and then before the live music starts we’ll have food and fellowship. There will be bouncy houses and slides for the children and then a mechanical bull for the adults as well. We mainly just want people to kind of come out and eat food and fellowship and hang out,” Stokes said.

In addition to the activities for the whole family, there will also be an assortment of food vendors, such as Full as a Tick, Fiske Fries, and 3 Cooks and a Miracle.

Stokes hopes that people will have a good time and be able to relax and wind down before the work day on Tuesday when they come out to celebrate the 4th of July.

“People can expect a good time all day long from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is going to be a good day to come and just hang out all day long. It is going to be on a Monday, so that’s going to be really good because hopefully everybody will have already done their own weekend festivities. They can kind of come in and wind down and enjoy and get ready to get back started again on Tuesday,” Stokes said.

There will be seating available at the celebration, but it is also important to note that if you plan on attending, you should bring your own chair just in case seating runs low.

“We will have bleachers for people to sit on so that people will be able to watch the fireworks show if they don’t bring their own chair. However, it is first come, first serve with the bleachers, but they will be there for people to sit on,” Stokes said.

In the event of inclement weather or scorching hot temperatures, the celebration will still be held with amenities in place.

“If it’s raining, we will have shelters for people to get under. If it is hot, that’s the only thing that it is going to be bad, but they can get under the shelters. It’s been calling for hot weather lately so it’s going to be warm, but if it rains we will be able to cover everyone,” said Stokes.

The sponsors who were able to aid in the planning and assist in the event are the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities, the Orangeburg County Treasurer’s Office, the Orangeburg County Auditor’s Office, the Orangeburg County Administration and County Council, the Orangeburg County Fair Association and the City of Orangeburg.

Stokes is highly appreciative of the sponsors and can’t wait for everyone to come out and have a great time.

“I would just like to say that we would love for everyone to come out. It is free of course, except for the food, mechanical bull, and the jumping castle. But the fireworks are free and the music is free. We want everyone to come out and have a good time and get to see one another. I just want to mainly thank DPU and the sponsors for giving us this opportunity to have this celebration,” Stokes said.

Lauren Pringle, a 2022 Claflin University mass communications graduate, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored summer intern.

