Orangeburg 12-year-old designated as 2020 Shrine Hero

Twelve-year-old Makayla Jennings has not let a diagnosis of scoliosis stop her from living life or making her parents proud. Her designation as a 2020 Shrine Hero is just one of her achievements that show how far she’s come.
Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine that occurs most often during the growth spurt just before puberty. While scoliosis can be caused by conditions such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, the cause of most scoliosis is unknown.
Makayla was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic scoliosis at age 7. Since then, she has visited the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville for periodic appointments.
The Greenville hospital is part of a network of 22 hospitals which offers state-of-the-art care to children under age 18 for orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate needs regardless of the ability of the patient or their family to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501-C3 nonprofit organization which relies on the generosity of donors.
Makayla is the daughter of Barry and Celeste Jennings. Mrs. Jennings said her daughter’s scoliosis was first noticed during an annual checkup in 2014.
"That’s when we found out there was something going on. We had the X-ray taken and discovered that she really had scoliosis that needed to be checked and not just monitored,” she said.
“So we had our first appointment with the Shriners on March 20, 2015. Her curves were at a 46.7-degree angle in the right thoracic, and the left lumbar curve was at a 32.7-degree angle. They start looking at surgery at 50-degree angles and above.
“So they immediately started bracing her. She got her first brace in May of 2015. Ever since then, she’s been wearing it 18 hours a day. We’re on our third day brace and her first night brace. They started that almost two years ago. So we go every six months for checkups, and everything has thankfully been holding,” Mrs. Jennings added.
The Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant has since designated Makayla as their 2020 Shrine Hero. The nonprofit organization has jurisdiction over the 22 easternmost counties of South Carolina and is a member of the South Atlantic Shrine Association.
With more than 3,400 members, the Omar Shrine belongs to Shriners International, the international fraternity which has approximately 325,000 members. The official philanthropic purpose of the Shriners fraternity is to support Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“The potentate for the Omar Temple in Mount Pleasant picked her to be his Shrine Hero for this year. They wanted a child that was old enough to be able to tell their story of what was wrong with them and their experiences at the hospital,” Mrs. Jennings said.
Makayla gave her speech before more than 700 people during the Omar Shrine Temple’s ceremony for the installation of its new officers on Jan. 11.
“I talked about just the general experience with the Shriners and the scoliosis. I’m fine, the large part is just not being able to bend over to pick stuff up,” the Edisto Middle School student said.
Her mother added, “She was talking about how her curves were and how they progressed through the bracing and what some of the things were that she enjoyed about the hospital. When you walk in, it doesn’t look like a hospital.”
Air hockey, pool and ping pong tables are among the amenities you’ll find there, with the air hockey table being Makayla’s favorite.
The 12-year-old said she was happy to have been designated a Shrine Hero and wants to raise awareness not just about scoliosis, but also the Shriners and their work in supporting the Shriners Hospitals.
Mr. Jennings said his daughter also enjoyed participating in activities during Shriner Days at the hospital, a time during which patients, families, Shriners and other members of the public can tour the hospital and find out about the latest research the hospital is participating in. Various Shriner units also donate monies that they’ve raised to support the facility.
Mr. Jennings said, “You can go through and see what they call the Bear Room, which is for the patients to be able to pick out a bear when they have some kind of a procedure done and any subsequent procedures after that. They get to go pick a new outfit out for their bear, and those bears come from Build-A-Bear. They also have what they call family rooms. You even get to tour the OR rooms.”
“During the last Shriner Days, they had something set up in the OR room. It was a fake surgery on a knee,” Makayla said, a procedure which she got a chance to join in on.
“We were fixing a meniscus,” Barry said.
Makayla said she also enjoyed the therapy dogs which are brought in for patients, but doesn’t see herself being a veterinarian or anything in the health-related field.
“I couldn’t be a doctor because I’d end up messing something up somehow, I just know it. I couldn’t be a veterinarian because I love animals too much to see them suffer ... So I could not go into the health-related field. I do like drawing and art and stuff,” she said.
Her artwork was recognized when she was designated as the winner of a Design a Tie Contest which the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville held. Makayla’s design is being made into the official Greenville Shriners Hospital’s tie. After the ties are produced, each one will be made available to the public for a donation to the hospital.
Barry said Makayla was excited about winning the contest.
“When we told her, she started smiling and jumping up and down,” he said.
Makayla said while she did not expect to win the contest, she appreciates the fact that she did. She said has been blessed to have received medical services through the help of the Shriner organization.
“I’d say I’m pretty blessed but, then again, pretty much anyone. As long as they know about them, they can go to the Shriners. So it’s not too big of a deal, really,” she said.
Mrs. Jennings said, “It makes me very happy to know that when she puts her mind to something, she can do it. Of course, you know, being 12, you have to give her a little boost. She’s excelled in everything, even in school.
“That’s her biggest achievement. She’s been state-identified as Gifted and Talented since second grade, and she’s in the Junior Beta Club at the middle school,” where she also participates in school plays.
Mr. Jennings said his daughter’s achievements reaffirm his belief that God has not put more on Makayla than she can bear.
“When we first found out she had scoliosis, she used to say, ‘Why me?’ And then I told her, ‘There’s nothing wrong. God’s not going to put anything more on you than you can handle.’ I used to work with a guy whose daughter actually went through and had the surgery. She talked to his daughter and it put her mind at ease some," he said.
Makayla, who skipped the first grade, said her favorite subjects are “probably science and social studies.”
She counts people within the Shriners group and hospital staff among her favorite people, including hospital workers in the Pediatric Orthotics and Prosthetic Services.
“All of them were really funny and nice,” said Makayla, whose science teacher, Nan VanFaussian, is married to a Shriner, Casey VanFaussian, who the family knows.
“I made her cry whenever I got off the stage (following her speech). I went to hug her and then I told her if she didn’t stop crying, I was going to tell the whole class. That got her to dry it up quick. She later told me that I had Casey crying like a baby. I mentioned them in my speech,” Makayla said.
Her parents want nothing but success for her in the future.
“I just want her to be happy and healthy and try her best at everything she does,” Mrs. Jennings said.
