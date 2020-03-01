Orangeburg 12-year-old designated as 2020 Shrine Hero

Barry said Makayla was excited about winning the contest.

“When we told her, she started smiling and jumping up and down,” he said.

Makayla said while she did not expect to win the contest, she appreciates the fact that she did. She said has been blessed to have received medical services through the help of the Shriner organization.

“I’d say I’m pretty blessed but, then again, pretty much anyone. As long as they know about them, they can go to the Shriners. So it’s not too big of a deal, really,” she said.

Mrs. Jennings said, “It makes me very happy to know that when she puts her mind to something, she can do it. Of course, you know, being 12, you have to give her a little boost. She’s excelled in everything, even in school.

“That’s her biggest achievement. She’s been state-identified as Gifted and Talented since second grade, and she’s in the Junior Beta Club at the middle school,” where she also participates in school plays.

Mr. Jennings said his daughter’s achievements reaffirm his belief that God has not put more on Makayla than she can bear.