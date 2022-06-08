OPTP's 'The Graduate' postponed to July 7-10

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players’ production of “The Graduate” has once again been postponed after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region and several positive cases among its cast and crew.

The production will now be held July 7-10.

“Thank you for your continued support of the Orangeburg Part-Time Players and your patience,” the OPTP said in an email to its patrons and members. “We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to staging this amazing show for you!”

"The Graduate" is a play adapted by Terry Johnson. It’s based on the novel by Charles Webb and the movie version in 1967.

Cost of tickets is $15 and may be purchased through Ticketleap at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com and at the door.

