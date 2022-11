The Orangeburg Part-Time Players will present a special Christmas variety show on Friday, Dec 2.

“A BlueBird Christmas Gift” will include song, dance and storytelling by performers from throughout the community.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the BlueBird Theatre, located at 1141 Russell Street in downtown Orangeburg.

For information and to order tickets, visit optp.org. General admission tickets are $10 each.