OPTP to host holiday variety show

Join the Orangeburg Part-Time Players for a special holiday variety show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the BlueBird Theatre.

“A BlueBird Christmas Gift” will feature yuletide classics, modern holiday hits, skits, dances and more performed by OPTP members, family and friends.

The show is free, but tickets are required, and donations are welcomed. To reserve tickets, visit bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com.

“The Orangeburg community has been so generous to and supportive of the Players these last two years – through our temporary closure due to COVID-19 and a break-in this summer at the theater – and we just want to give a little something back during the most wonderful time of the year," OPTP President Wendy Crider said.

Season tickets are on sale now for the OPTP’s 2022 season featuring “Bye Bye Birdie,” “The Graduate” and “Murder on the Orient Express.” Season ticket holders save $5 for the season, and receive priority seating for OPTP productions and special discount offers on select shows at the BlueBird.

To learn more about the OPTP and their upcoming season or to purchase season tickets, visit www.optp.org.

