OPTP’s ‘The Graduate’ delayed by COVID

Cast members in the OPTP’s production of “The Graduate” are John Capizzi, Donnaya "Mulan" Freeman, John Ott, Anseanee "Sherr" Williams, Will Inabinet, Kimberly Ott, Andy Faust Sanders, Jessica Nuckolls and Bobby Wood.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players’ production of “The Graduate” has been postponed after two members of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The production will instead be held June 9-12.

“We sincerely apologize for the short notice and inconvenience, and look forward to seeing you at the show next weekend (hopefully)!” the OPTP said in an email.

"The Graduate" is a play adapted by Terry Johnson. It’s based on the novel by Charles Webb and the movie version in 1967.

Cost of tickets is $15 and may be purchased through Ticketleap at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com and at the door.

