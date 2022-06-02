OPTP’s ‘The Graduate’ delayed by COVID

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players’ production of “The Graduate” has been postponed after two members of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The production will instead be held June 9-12.

“We sincerely apologize for the short notice and inconvenience, and look forward to seeing you at the show next weekend (hopefully)!” the OPTP said in an email.

"The Graduate" is a play adapted by Terry Johnson. It’s based on the novel by Charles Webb and the movie version in 1967.

Cost of tickets is $15 and may be purchased through Ticketleap at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com and at the door.

