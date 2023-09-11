The Orangeburg Part-Time Players is preparing for its next theatrical production at the Bluebird Theatre on Russell Street, “The Haunting of Hill House.”

It’s based on the novel by Shirley Jackson and adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie. Coe Dantzler is directing the OPTP production, assisted by Mitzi DeAloia.

The seven-member cast includes Kimberly Ott as Eleanor Vance, who has spent the last eleven years taking care of her invalid mother. She is desperate to find where she belongs in the world.

Sofia Andre will play the role of Theodora, a young and beautiful bohemian who is summoned to Hill House by Dr. Montague because of her reputation for psychic sensitivity.

John Ott is cast as Dr. John Montague, an anthropologist with a secret passion for parapsychology, the study of supernatural psychic phenomena.

Caleb Battle will play the role of Luke Sanderson, a rakish young man who stands to inherit Hill House from his aunt, its current owner.

Jessica Nuckolls is cast as Mrs. Montague, Dr. Montague’s wife, who joins the research team.

Tony DeAloia will play the role of Arthur Parker, Mrs. Montague’s traveling companion.

Phyllis Davis is cast as Mrs. Dudley, the housekeeper and cook at Hill House.

“The Haunting of Hill House” is about a house located in a remote area that is shunned. A team, led by a professor who wants to write a book about it, investigates the house that is cut off from the outside world.

The OPTP show is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 2 through 4, with a Sunday matinee on Nov. 5.