Options abound for safe Halloween; towns set hours for trick-or-treating
Trunk or treat

Logan Moorer was among the trick-or-treaters who visited the City of Orangeburg’s Recreation Park on Monday. More Halloween fun is planned for Saturday.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

Trick-or-treaters throughout T&D Region will have plenty of fun and safe options available on Halloween.

The Orangeburg County Library will hold its eighth annual "S-book-tacular" from 2 to 4 p.m. on Halloween. A drive-thru trunk-or-treat will be held in the back parking lot of the Orangeburg County Administration Building. Children are invited to come dressed up in costumes. For more information, call 803-531-4636.

In addition, Orangeburg County public safety officials are hosting a Halloween drive-thru from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fire District, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. It will feature decorated emergency vehicles, candies, and fire and life safety information.

Bamberg Family Practice will hold a trunk-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. at 2113 Main Highway in Bamberg on Halloween.

Denmark First Baptist Church will hold a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m. on Halloween.

Denmark Cares and Caroline Nix of the Caroline Collection Antiques are co-sponsoring a book giveaway for children which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Jim Harrison Park gazebo in Denmark. The giveaway will be held in a drive-through format.

Halloween times throughout The T&D Region include:

• The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has set trick-or-treat hours in the city for 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has set trick-or-treat hours at 6 to 8 p.m. in unincorporated areas of the county. Municipalities may have their own specific trick-or-treat times, which must be observed within their town limits.

• The Town of St. Matthews has set the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.

• The Town of Cameron has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.

• The Town of Cordova trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Branchville trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Bowman will have a drive-thru Trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. For more information, call 803-829-2666.

• The Town of North will have a “Patrol the Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Halloween” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Police will give out bagged Halloween treats to kids in neighborhoods within the town limits. Officers will also pick the best Halloween costume.

• The City of Bamberg has set the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday.

• The Town of Olar's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

• The Town of Ehrhardt's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

• The Town of Norway trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

• The City of Denmark trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Springfield trick-or-treat hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Eutawville will have a Trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at the town hall at 220 Porcher Ave. on Halloween. Participants are asked to set up their vehicles from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

