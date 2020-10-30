Options abound for safe Halloween; towns set hours for trick-or-treating

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has set trick-or-treat hours at 6 to 8 p.m. in unincorporated areas of the county. Municipalities may have their own specific trick-or-treat times, which must be observed within their town limits.

• The Town of St. Matthews has set the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.

• The Town of Cameron has set the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating.

• The Town of Cordova trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Branchville trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Halloween.

• The Town of Bowman will have a drive-thru Trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween. For more information, call 803-829-2666.

• The Town of North will have a “Patrol the Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Halloween” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Police will give out bagged Halloween treats to kids in neighborhoods within the town limits. Officers will also pick the best Halloween costume.

• The City of Bamberg has set the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. for Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday.

• The Town of Olar's trick-or-treat hours are 6 to 8 p.m.