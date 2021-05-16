OPS’ Crider awarded presidential scholarship

The South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) has awarded its 2021 Presidential Scholarship to Brady A. Crider of Orangeburg Preparatory School.

Each year, SCAC awards one $2,500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of the same county as that year’s SCAC president. This year’s scholarship is presented in honor of Orangeburg County Council Chairman and SCAC President Johnnie Wright Sr. Applicants must plan to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall.

Ranked second in his class, Crider plans to study biology/pre-med at the University of South Carolina. In addition to serving as junior class treasurer and participating in National Honor Society and Key Club, he was also a member of the chess team, the math team, and the academic team. Crider also played junior varsity baseball and served as graduation marshal.

Crider is the son of Corey Crider and Stephanie Crider, both of Orangeburg. He is active in the Fellowship and Praise Church and youth group, the Cornerstone Community Church and youth group, and has participated in local community food drives. He has also taken part in the College Board National Rural/Small Town Recognition service.