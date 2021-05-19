 Skip to main content
OPS commencement May 21
OPS commencement May 21

Orangeburg Prep will hold its 35th Commencement Exercises on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. in McAlister Gymnasium.

Commencement admission is limited to ticket only and will be live streamed on the Orangeburg Prep Facebook page.

Delivering this year’s commencement address to the 49 seniors is Dr. Walt Tobin, president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Also speaking will be valedictorian Samuel Carl Brenn and salutatorian Brady Ashton Crider.

Brenn
Crider
