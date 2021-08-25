OPS closes classrooms amid COVID; students return Sept. 7; vaccine clinics announced

Orangeburg Preparatory Schools is closing its classrooms to students temporarily in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The school hopes to reopen its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Meanwhile, students will receive assignments from teachers.

“We are currently seeing an increase in positive COVID cases around the country and locally. Unfortunately, at this time OP has also seen an increase in cases, which has had a direct effect on the number of students and staff needing to re-quarantine,” the school said in a statement.

“After consulting with numerous health officials, we have come to the conclusion that taking time to disinfect the school and allow individuals who are infected and/or quarantined to get healthy is our best option,” the school said. “It is a decision we did not take lightly but one that puts the health of the OP family first and foremost.”

The school’s website says all athletic events and practices are cancelled until Aug. 30. An e-mail sent to parents at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday mentioned that the Child Development Center would remain open for babies through 3K students.