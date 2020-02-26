Opportunity Project SC tells personal story

COLUMBIA -- In a two-month cable ad buy, the Opportunity Project SC, led by chairman Bakari Sellers, is telling the story of the organization’s efforts across the state.

Voiced by Sellers, the ad states, “South Carolina is my home. The Opportunity Project is working to take care of those the world is leaving behind. By fostering better access health care, education and technology. Join us to build a brighter future right here at home.”

The Opportunity Project announced its efforts in December 2018 and immediately hit the ground running with initiatives and funding partnerships. The organization aims to close the gaps plaguing South Carolina communities in quality-of-life areas including health care, civic engagement, education and technology.

“Once the presidential candidates leave and their campaigns stop communicating, we still need to be discussing how we’re going to keep health care affordable, education accessible and our civic rights not infringed on,” Sellers said. “The Opportunity Project will continue to focus on all these topics and provide access to opportunity for residents across the state even when the spotlight is not shining brightly on our state.”

