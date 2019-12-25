COLUMBIA -- Opportunity Project South Carolina provided holiday season donations to four community-based organizations in the Midlands and the Pee Dee focusing their efforts on helping those who need it most.
Support for the four organizations -- all along the I-95 corridor -- will help them expand their ability to meet the needs of families that come to them for assistance during the holiday season. Families finding themselves in need of assistance during the holiday season can reach out to these locations for help.
The $1,000 donations were provided to Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg (CCMO), Caring and Sharing in Hemingway, United Ministries of Clarendon County and Macedonia CME Church in Allendale.
“I am humbled to give to the communities that have given so much to me,” Bakari Sellers said. “We have to continue to find the resources to support organizations like this who often find themselves overwhelmed throughout the year but particularly during the holiday season. Whether it’s to provide school supplies or to support our local food banks in the most food insecure communities in South Carolina, I believe it’s imperative that we all do our part to support the organizations in our communities that are on the front lines of meeting the needs of our neediest families."
The Opportunity Project South Carolina announced its efforts over a year ago and immediately hit the ground running with initiatives and funding partnerships. Led by Bakari Sellers, the organization aims to close the gaps plaguing South Carolina communities in quality-of-life areas including healthcare, education, civic engagement and technology.
