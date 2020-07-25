Operations and supply chain undergrad program climbs to No. 5 in Gartner ranking

“Providing a top five supply chain program results from the shared vision of our world-class research and project-focused faculty, our industry-leading corporate partners and our very talented yet hard-working student body,” said Mark Ferguson, the chair of the management science department and the Dewey H. Johnson Professor of management science.

The top 25 universities are ranked according to their program scope, including curriculum and global problem-solving; their industry value, including industry perspectives, internship participation, projects, years of experience, starting salaries and the diversity of their faculty and student body; and their program size, including part-time and full-time enrollment and the number of full-time professors.

Within the three main categories, UofSC’s supply chain program tied for second-highest in the program scope category and tied for highest among the program size leaders. The Moore School’s operations and supply chain program added three undergraduate courses since the last ranking in 2018, which along with other intentional efforts, contributed to their eight-spot jump in the rankings. The Moore School major has also seen an increase to 700+ enrolled students in 2018-2019 compared to just 100 enrolled students a decade ago. The number of students in the program also contribute to the ranking.