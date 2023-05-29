Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dr. Johnnie J. Felder has been appointed director of the South Carolina State University Choir.

Felder, an assistant professor of music at S.C. State, is a native of Vance.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Benedict College and a graduate music degree from the University of South Carolina.

In 2022, Felder earned a doctor of musical arts degree in vocal performance.

A tenor, Felder also has undergone extensive vocal training in the opera studio of the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, and in the soloist program of the 20th annual Varna International Music Academy Festival.

Felder has served on the music faculties of Benedict College and Paine College, and as director of choirs and professor of voice at both Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia, and Allen University in Columbia.

In addition to S.C. State, he serves on the music faculty at the University of South Carolina, where he teaches applied voice and lyric diction.

Felder’s research interests include the performance, preservation and continued scholarship of opera, art song and choral literature by composers of the African diaspora and beyond.

While enjoying an active teaching career, Felder continues to perform regularly throughout the Southeast, nationally and abroad, and is an active resident artist at Opera Carolina in Charlotte.

Felder has received numerous regional and international academic and competitive accolades, including finalist in the USC Concerto-Aria competition, finalist for the Audition Plus Voice Competition, first-round finalist in the AIMS Meistersinger Competition in Graz, Austria, and award recipient in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Competition.