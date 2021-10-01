Opera composer Carlisle Floyd dies; North, Holly Hill were both home to minister’s son

A composer who spent much of his childhood in Orangeburg County has died.
Carlisle Floyd died Thursday in Tallahassee, Florida, according to music publisher Boosey & Hawkes. He was 95.
National Public Radio referred to him as a “founding father of American opera.”
He’s best known for his opera, “Susannah,” which won the New York Music Critic’s Circle Award.
Floyd was born in Latta, S.C. to the Rev. C.S. Floyd and Ida Fenegan Floyd.
In a 2013 interview with T&D Staff Writer Dionne Gleaton, Floyd spoke of his early life as the son of a Methodist minister.
“We moved to North in 1939, and my father was pastor of North United Methodist Church. I attended North High School from the eighth grade through the 11th grade. We moved to Holly Hill in 1943, and my father was the minister of Holly Hill United Methodist Church,” Floyd said. Floyd’s sister continued living in Holly Hill.
Floyd’s Southern roots were part of his music.
Biographer Thomas Holliday said, “Floyd’s identity as a Southerner — he dislikes the term ‘Southern gentleman,’ but that is precisely his core: Southern, gentle, a man and gentleman — does indeed inform many of his operatic subjects.
“And he has displayed great and abiding loyalty to all his friends, old and new, regardless of their relationship to his career as a musician.” Holliday is the author of “Falling Up: The Days and Nights of Carlisle Floyd, the Authorized Biography.”
Floyd studied piano under Ernst Bacon at Spartanburg’s Converse College, which he began attending in 1943. When Bacon accepted a position at New York’s Syracuse University, Floyd followed him there and earned a bachelor of music degree in 1946.
The following year, Floyd joined the piano faculty at Florida State University in Tallahassee. He remained there for 30 years and eventually became professor of composition. He received a master’s degree from Syracuse University in 1949.
Floyd said, “Composing is very satisfying emotionally, when you are able to get down on paper what you hear in your inner ear and then approve of what you’ve written.”
Floyd received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career, but he said two made him most proud.
“Those would be the National Medal of Arts, which I received in the East Room of the White House, and the National Endowment of the Arts Opera Honors Award, the first of its kind given to a composer,” he said. “I was also proud to be inducted into South Carolina’s Hall of Fame” in 2011.
According to Boosey & Hawkes, “Floyd and Kay Reeder, his wife of 53 years, had no children. He is survived by four nieces, his sister Ermine’s valiant daughters: Martha Matheny Solomon, Jane Floyd Matheny, Nancy Matheny Kitchin and Harriett Olive Matheny.”