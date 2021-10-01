Opera composer Carlisle Floyd dies; North, Holly Hill were both home to minister’s son

“And he has displayed great and abiding loyalty to all his friends, old and new, regardless of their relationship to his career as a musician.” Holliday is the author of “Falling Up: The Days and Nights of Carlisle Floyd, the Authorized Biography.”

Floyd studied piano under Ernst Bacon at Spartanburg’s Converse College, which he began attending in 1943. When Bacon accepted a position at New York’s Syracuse University, Floyd followed him there and earned a bachelor of music degree in 1946.

The following year, Floyd joined the piano faculty at Florida State University in Tallahassee. He remained there for 30 years and eventually became professor of composition. He received a master’s degree from Syracuse University in 1949.

Floyd said, “Composing is very satisfying emotionally, when you are able to get down on paper what you hear in your inner ear and then approve of what you’ve written.”

Floyd received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his career, but he said two made him most proud.