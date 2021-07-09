Opening Ceremony kicks off weekend of youth baseball in Orangeburg

Randall said playing baseball at a young age is not all about winning.

“At this age, winning should not be your number one objective. Learning how to play the game the correct way should be your coach’s responsibility, and it should be your desire to get that done,” Randall said.

“It is so important that you listen to what your coaches are trying to teach about the proper way to play the game,” Randall said.

“You have to have an open mind,” he said. “If you are close-minded in this sport, you will not be successful,” Randall said.

Having the proper fundamentals is key because baseball is a tough sport to play, Randall said.

“Hitting a baseball has to be the toughest thing in any sport to do,” Randall said. “Just think about it, baseball is the only sport you can be 3-10, and you’re considered great,” Randall said.

The Claflin coach told the players that everybody will not make it to the major leagues, but the sport of baseball can teach them life lessons.

Randall also encouraged the players to be good people in life, and treat everybody with respect.

Tournament play will begin Saturday at 9 a.m.