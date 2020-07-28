OP’s field house destroyed by fire; chairman: ‘We’ll absolutely rebuild it’

Fire destroyed most of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools’ Brent Lukens Memorial Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
“It’s just hard. It’s hard to see it burning,” Donna Lukens said as she watched firefighters put out the blaze.
“It’s going to be replaced and it’s going to be even better,” she said.
Lukens said she saw some people post about the fire on Facebook when she was leaving work.
“I thought it was the field and when I came around the corner, that was a shock. It just kind of startled me for a minute, but it will be replaced. It means a lot,” she said.
The field house was named in memory of Brenton “Brent” Davis Lukens, a son of Robert and Donna Lukens. He was a multi-sport athlete and sophomore at the school in 2002 when he died at age 16 following a vehicle crash.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety crews received a report at 4:47 p.m. Monday that a lawnmower had caught fire at the Orangeburg Prep football field on Willington Road.
ODPS Lt. Robert Davis said that when the first officer arrived, the “field house was actually on fire with heavy fire and smoke throughout.”
“We got the fire under control in about 15 minutes,” Davis said.
No one was hurt.
Orangeburg Preparatory Schools Board of Directors Chairman Michael Delaney said, “We will definitely rebuild. This field house was built in honor of Brent Lukens. It’s very special to a lot of people. We’ll absolutely rebuild it and hopefully put the same sign on the side of the building.”
“The most important thing is that no one was hurt. Buildings can be replaced,” he said.
He said the field house contained locker rooms for the home team and visiting team, shower facilities, equipment storage space and a concession stand.
“They’d been cutting grass out here earlier and it looks like one of the lawnmowers may have overheated and caught fire,” he said.
Head football coach Andy Palmer spotted the fire after crews finished cutting the grass and called 911.
“It was an amazing response from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities,” Delaney said.
Orangeburg County EMS, the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services and the Orangeburg County Fire District also responded to the scene.
The cause and origin of the fire haven’t officially been determined yet.
