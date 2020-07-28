OP’s field house destroyed by fire; chairman: ‘We’ll absolutely rebuild it’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire destroyed most of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools’ Brent Lukens Memorial Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

“It’s just hard. It’s hard to see it burning,” Donna Lukens said as she watched firefighters put out the blaze.

“It’s going to be replaced and it’s going to be even better,” she said.

Lukens said she saw some people post about the fire on Facebook when she was leaving work.

“I thought it was the field and when I came around the corner, that was a shock. It just kind of startled me for a minute, but it will be replaced. It means a lot,” she said.

The field house was named in memory of Brenton “Brent” Davis Lukens, a son of Robert and Donna Lukens. He was a multi-sport athlete and sophomore at the school in 2002 when he died at age 16 following a vehicle crash.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety crews received a report at 4:47 p.m. Monday that a lawnmower had caught fire at the Orangeburg Prep football field on Willington Road.

ODPS Lt. Robert Davis said that when the first officer arrived, the “field house was actually on fire with heavy fire and smoke throughout.”