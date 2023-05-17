Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, Inc., held its Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, May 14, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Muncie delivered the message.

Orangeburg Prep will hold its 37th commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the McAlister Building on the school’s upper campus.

Delivering this year’s commencement address to the 28 seniors is Robert Michael Johnson, CEO of U.S. Brick and a 1990 graduate of Orangeburg Prep.

Also speaking will be valedictorian Rebecca Ann Fairey and salutatorian James Paul Williams.

The other members of the graduating class include John Wren Best, Sky Lynn Chavis, Campbell Elizabeth Delaney, Hallie Briggman Fanning, Luis Ernesto Fernandez, Ashby Savannah Garrick, Thomas Grady Gladd, Matthew Leland Gleaton, Joni Marie Holstad, James Chesley Hunter IV, Lane Carrigg Inabinet, Andrew Thomas Joye, Lauren Ashley Linder, Timothy Lee Christian McCoskey, Jr., Addison Watson O’Cain, Abigail Lyn Pantaleon, Devin Suresh Patel, Joseph Christopher Randolph, Xavier Justin Ravenell, Corey Scott Reynolds, Abraham Joaquin Santos, Christopher Forrest Sutcliffe, Haven Nicole Walters, Preston Caulder Wells, David Alan Whisenhunt and WeiMin Yang.

Members of the junior class serving as graduation marshals are Kylee Nicole Bonnett, Sellars Altman Bryant, Anna Katherine Evatt, Katherine Lillian Lambrecht, Rebekah CarrieAnn Martin, Brij Vipul Patel, Kush Ketan Patel, Payton Lain Schurlknight, John Colston Strickland, Colston Patrick Thomas, Davis Neal Turner, and Bragg Martin Williams.