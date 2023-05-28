Orangeburg Preparatory Schools announced their 2023 Girls State delegates: Katherine Lambrecht and Anna Katherine Evatt.
The delegates are sponsored by American Legion auxiliaries from towns throughout Orangeburg County.
Girls are chosen in their junior year who demonstrate the following characteristics:
• Leadership ability
• Interest in government
• Character
• Maturity
• Honesty
• Scholarship
• Cooperativeness
• Desire to participate.
These girls will be going to Presbyterian College the week of June 11-17.