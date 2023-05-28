Local Boys State delegates are sponsored by American Legion posts from towns throughout Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg Preparatory Schools announced this year’s delegates are Jacob Smith, Emory Myers, John Colston Strickland and Bradin Williams.
The honor is presented to boys in their junior year who demonstrate the following nine characteristics:
• Leadership ability
• Interest in government
• Character
• Maturity
• Honesty
• Scholarship
• Cooperativeness
• Desire to participate
Boys State will take place at Anderson University June 11-17.